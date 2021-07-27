Forth Ports likely to bid for green port status

Zone proposal

Charles Hammond: regeneration

Forth Ports, Scotland’s largest operator, is expected to submit plans to become a green port.

It has intimated to the Scottish Government that it will submit a proposal for a free port – known as a green port in Scotland – following an invitation from Holyrood for expressions of interest.

The Westminster government wants up to 10 free ports around the UK. They allow operators and businesses to benefit from a package of financial and customs incentives which can attract inward investment.

The Scottish Government has proposed a modified green port model which will meet further conditions such as pay and employment practices.

Forth Ports, which has been a port operator for more than 50 years, proposes that the Firth of Forth Green Port will encompass strategic locations along the Forth Estuary, including Grangemouth (home to Scotland’s Freight Hub and principal petrochemical cluster) and the Port of Leith, where Forth Ports announced in May that it plans to create a £40 million renewable energy hub.

Fife and Edinburgh are also expected to feature in Forth Ports’ bid. Forth Ports is currently evaluating sites in Fife along the North Shore of the Firth of Forth from Longannet to Rosyth. Edinburgh Airport is also expected to feature for its international connectivity.

Forth Ports is supported by Edinburgh City Council, Falkirk Council and Fife Council.

Charles Hammond, Forth Ports group chief executive, said: “Our interest in creating a Firth of Forth Green Port is underpinned by our belief in the government policy behind it to create economic zones for investment and regeneration and we are committed to supporting the development of this Green Port policy. “