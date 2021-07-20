Former deli store acquired for latest Glasgow hotel

Boutique plan

Former Peckham’s store to get new role

Another hotel is proposed for Glasgow city centre following the acquisition of a listed building in the Merchant City.

The family behind the House of Gods hotel in Edinburgh has acquired the listed building in Glassford Street which formerly housed Peckham’s deli store.

It plans to convert it into a 31-room boutique hotel after securing £4.8 million from OakNorth Bank and a £5m investment from IMBIBA, leisure and hospitality sector investor, to expand the House of Gods brand to other cities, including Manchester.

Mike Baxter, co-founder of House of Gods, said: “It was a bit of an institution in Glasgow back in the day. We’re going to be opening in the early spring next year.

He said the Edinburgh Old Town hotel leads the way with a “decadent and opulent feel”.

Founded with brother Ross, House of Gods was partially funded by a £1.1 million loan from OakNorth Bank in 2019.

At one time, the Peckham’s chain had 11 branches before slipping into administration several years ago.

Tech entrepreneurs Andrew Duncan and Lee Fish bought two branches in Byres Road and Hyndland Road in 2017 but were closed a year later.

New owner Tony Johnston unveiled plans in March this year to take over the former Hyndland Fox premises on Clarence Drive.