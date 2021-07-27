Reach restores dividend | Virgin Money | Menzies

Daily Business Live

8am: FTSE opens lower

The FTSE 100 has opened sharply lower at 6,938.41, down 87.02 points (1.24%).

7am: FirstGroup CEO to leave

Matthew Gregory has informed the FirstGroup board of his intention to step down as chief executive at the conclusion of the company’s AGM on 13 September.

His departure follows pressure from major shareholder Coast Capital. On Monday the 14% shareholder called for Mr Gregory’s resignation, along with two other board members.

The board has announced its intention to increase the proposed return of value to shareholders.

7am: Menzies trading strongly

John Menzies said it continues to trade slightly ahead of current market expectations. Regional variations exist with ground services in Europe particularly weak but this is offset by encouraging trading elsewhere driven by new business gains, a generally strong performance within air cargo services, extremely tight cost management and additional support from government schemes.

The first six months of the year has been very strong and significantly ahead of last year. In May it commenced a new air cargo services contract for Avianca Airlines in Miami, USA, which is the largest single air cargo services contract the Group has ever secured. Operations have started very well.

As outlined in its statement in May 2021, it continues to pursue strategic priorities and have a number of business development opportunities in play.

7am: Reach ahead

Reach, publisher of newspapers including the Daily Record and Daily Express, said trading is ahead of market expectations with a strong digital performance and recovery in circulation sales.

Adjusted half-year operating profit came in 25.5% higher at £68.9m. It has restored its interim dividend with a declared payment of 2.75p pence per share.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “Reach is transforming its prospects and with strong momentum in the Customer Value Strategy we now have a clear pathway to sustainable growth.

“As a result, we have been able to increase investment in journalism and the applied data technology that is key to us achieving our ambition of doubling digital growth over the medium term. The business remains strongly cash generative and is committed to delivering growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

7am: Virgin Money margin up

Net interest margin increased at Glasgow-based Virgin Money, owner of Clydesdale Bank, in the third quarter. Personal lending grew 2.5% to £5.2bn driven by growth in credit cards as activity picked up, but business lending was 2.4% lower at £8.7bn.

Chief executive David Duffy said: “We have increased full-year NIM guidance and, while COVID continues to impact the near-term, we have a strong capital position and robust provisions.

“We see great opportunities from further developing our digital capabilities to deliver an improved customer experience and greater efficiencies. We are well placed to grow profitably next year as we play our role to support the UK economic recovery.”

Global markets – Tesla hits £1bn milestone

US stocks were in cautiously optimistic mode ahead of big technology earnings reports. Tesla posted a strong set of results after the closing bell, including net income topping $1bn for the first time and earnings per share tripling.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite just edged into positive territory as investors await earnings reports from Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet (Google) this evening.

The Shanghai Composite in China slipped 0.40% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 2.05%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lifted 0.35% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.24%.