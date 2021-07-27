Main Menu

Board change

FirstGroup CEO quits after investor demands

| July 27, 2021
FirstGroup bus

Bus and train group’s strategy has been questioned

Matthew Gregory has informed the FirstGroup board of his intention to step down as chief executive at the conclusion of the company’s AGM on 13 September.

His departure follows pressure from major shareholder Coast Capital. On Monday the 14% shareholder called for Mr Gregory’s resignation, along with two other board members.

Coast was critical of First group’s $4.5bn disposal of its First Student and First Transit bus operations in the US to Scandinavian fund EQT.

David Martin, chairman, will become interim executive chairman after the AGM until a permanent chief executive is appointed. A comprehensive search is underway.

Mr Gregory will work closely with Mr Martin to ensure a smooth handover process.

The announcement came as the group reported a £224.3m statutory operating profit from continuing operations (2020: loss of £215.2m).

Adjusted operating profits came in at £209m, down from £256.8m as revenue fell by almost £1bn to £6.8bn.

The board has announced its intention to increase the proposed return of value to shareholders from £365m to £500m (equivalent to c.41p per share).

… more follows

, News, Careers & Management, Scotland, Transport, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

McVities-Glasgow

Action group calls for new McVities plant to save jobs

Set to close: the McVities plant in Glasgow’s east end Campaigners trying to save theRead More

New Lothian bus - Alexander Dennis

Free bus travel for under-22s from next year

Encouraging use of public transport is part of eco-agenda Free bus travel to Scottish residentsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.