Ex-Skyscanner data scientist takes key Forecast role

Data science

Global data consultancy business Forecast has appointed Ewan Nicolson as head of data science. The significant hire will bolster the Edinburgh firm’s ambition to build out its media and technology function and help support both sustainable growth and people development.

Mr Nicolson’s background in computers and data spanning statistical modelling for offshore exploration, developing machine learning models and managing sizeable data science teams at global corporations will bring additional expertise to the Forecast team.

Mr Nicolson, pictured, joined Skyscanner as a start-up with just two people working in data. He contributed to its growth over a seven-year-period.

For the past two years, he has been a data scientist at the BBC where he headed up a team responsible for creating personalised audience experiences.

Paul van Loon, Forecast’s head of advanced analytics has been promoted to become a director of Forecast in the UK.

Neil Macdonald, founder of Forecast, said: “Ewan is a fantastic hire… his vast experience in people development in high-growth teams will give us the foundations we need to grow sustainably.”

Mr Nicolson said: “I look forward to working with Forecast’s talented data scientists and nurturing talent to help support the firm’s continued growth.”