Ex-Scottish Enterprise chief joins airport project

Job for Dunlop

New role: Steve Dunlop (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Steve Dunlop has joined the company planning to develop land around Edinburgh Airport.

Mr Dunlop, who stood down at the economic development agency last Autumn after just two and a half years in the role, has been appointed a non-executive director of Crosswind Developments.

The company hopes to create more than 1m sq ft of commercial space on an area around a decommissioned runway at Edinburgh Airport.

Crosswind is working on the project as Elements Edinburgh and its board is chaired by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling.

Its plans for the airport land include a digital living quarter with hundreds of homes in a new community. The application is currently with Scottish Government ministers.

Mr Dunlop was chief executive of Scottish Canals for six years before taking the top job at Scottish Enterprise.

Lord Darling said: “We are delighted Steve is joining us at this important phase of our plan to bring much-needed jobs and investment to this strategically important part of Edinburgh. Steve’s experience in terms of planning, economic development and regeneration will be invaluable.”

Mr Dunlop said: “As we deal fairly with the economic and social impact of the pandemic, I believe Scotland can really benefit from projects of this type which places jobs, technology, sustainability, inclusion and biodiversity at its core.”

Scottish Enterprise has appointed Strathclyde University’s chief commercial officer Adrian Gillespie as chief executive.