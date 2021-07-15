Main Menu

Ex-Accenture Scotland MD Bayne to chair Data Lab

| July 15, 2021

Les Bayne: new chairman

Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, The Data Lab, has appointed former Accenture Scotland managing director Les Bayne as chairman.

Mr Bayne recently founded Alba Arete, a business growth adviser.

Gillian Docherty, CEO of The Data Lab, said: “Les is a champion of business and the wider tech sector and, given his depth of experience, I am confident that he will steer The Data Lab’s bold growth ambitions, expanding the excellence of data and AI-driven organisations in Scotland.”

Mr Bayne, who succeeds Mark Hunter, added: “Having supported The Data Lab during my time with Accenture, I have always been an admirer of the centre’s work. 

“This is an important moment in time for The Data Lab and I look forward to working closely with Gillian, the board and the wider team to evolve our strategy.”

