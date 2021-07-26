Entrepreneur Yekemi Otaru becomes chancellor at UWS

Education

An entrepreneur known for her commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion has been named University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) chancellor-elect. Yekemi Otaru, a tireless supporter of women in business and an active mentor of business owners in the world’s poorest countries, will formally take up the role on 1 September, succeeding Dame Elish Angiolini.

Ms Otaru (pictured) holds four degrees and has considerable industrial experience in engineering and marketing. She is co-founder and executive director at Doqaru, an Aberdeen-based sales and marketing consultancy.

She is also a board member of Interface, which connects a wide range of organisations from national and international industries to Scotland’s universities, research institutes and colleges, matching them with worldwide academic expertise to help them grow.

An author and social media expert, she is also known for her innovative use of platforms such as LinkedIn.

Ms Otaru said: “Now is the perfect time for me to be joining the University’s journey in inspiring and educating the next generation of graduates, equipped with the skills needed to help society recover from the pandemic.”

Professor Craig Mahoney, principal and vice-chancellor at UWS, said: “Yekemi’s values very much align with those of UWS, from her passion for advancing equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) to her commitment to enterprise, and her appointment is reflective of our strategic mission to make a positive difference to wider society.”