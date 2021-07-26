Energy firms sign deal to develop green hydrogen

Partnership

SSE and Gamesa green hydrogen have big plans

Two energy firms aim to accelerate the production of green hydrogen from production facilities at two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland.

SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy have agreed a partnership that will embrace construction, supply chain management, operation and maintenance.

They will work with customers across a range of industries including transport, whisky and gas network operators.

Hydrogen is fast being recognised as having a potentially revolutionary role to play in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, including heavy industry and transportation.

The partnership will help the UK and Irish Governments reach their individual net zero targets.

The two wind farms – to be identified in due course – will be the focus of production and delivery of green hydrogen through electrolysis.

Looking beyond onshore wind, Scotland and Ireland’s abundant renewable energy resource can support the establishment of a hydrogen economy, presenting long-term opportunities to export green hydrogen to regions around the UK and to mainland Europe.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: “Hydrogen is rapidly becoming an important and exciting component of the strategy to decarbonise power production, heavy industry and transport, among other sectors.”

Paulina Hobbs, a senior executive at Siemens Gamesa, added: “It took three decades for wind and solar to reach grid parity with fossil fuels, green hydrogen needs to do the same in one decade if we are to reach our 2050 carbon neutral targets.”

Siemens Gamesa has already successfully collaborated to bring a hydrogen production plant into operation where hydrogen is produced from an onshore wind project.

The Brande Hydrogen pilot site in Denmark features a battery, a turbine and an electrolyser to serve as a test bed for several technology pathways, including the production of green hydrogen in the near-term from existing wind projects.

Siemens Gamesa’s partnership with SSE Renewables in Scotland and Ireland will include development of these technologies at scale.