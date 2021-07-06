Duggan takes dual interim role at Tesco Bank

Banking

Gary Duggan has been appointed to the roles of interim chief executive, Tesco Underwriting, and interim chief insurance officer, Tesco Bank.

Mr Duggan, pictured, has spent his career in banking and insurance and is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow Partners, a European insurance consultancy.

From 2017-2020 he was CEO of Saga Services, leading its insurance broking and personal finance businesses.

Prior to this he was managing director of Junction, the UK’s largest General Insurance partnership business, and was previously CEO of Broker Network and Paymentshield at Towergate. He spent more than 20 years in the banking sector with Barclays, GE and HBOS.

His appointment took effect from 5 July and will run for at least 12 months. He will replace Steve Kingshott who is leaving the business.

Gerry Mallon, chief executive at Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank, said: “I’d like to welcome Gary to our business. He has a wealth of experience in banking and insurance which will be invaluable to us, our customers, and our partners.

“Tesco Bank’s acquisition of Tesco Underwriting earlier this year underlines our commitment to the insurance market and our strategy of focusing on propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.”