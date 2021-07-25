Main Menu

Capital injection

Digital bank Zopa looks to raise £100m ahead of IPO

By a Daily Business reporter | July 25, 2021

Digital bank Zopa is looking to raise £100m ahead of an IPO over the next 18 months.

US investment bank JP Morgan is advising the fintech firm on the capital injection which would give it a value in excess of £500 million, or £690m.

This would keep it on course to become a “unicorn” – a company valued at $1bn – by the time of its expected flotation in 18 months time, reports Sky News.

The company said it has already become one of the UK’s top ten credit card issuers, attracting more than 100,000 customers in nine months and had also seen strong demand for personal loans and car finance products, while drawing more than £400m in customer deposits.

Zopa was founded in 2005 and became a pioneer in the burgeoning peer-to-peer sector, raising tens of millions of pounds from investors to expand its business.

Zopa’s fundraising comes during a boom-time for British fintech, capped by Revolut’s recent confirmation that it had raised $800m at a valuation of $32bn, making it the UK’s most valuable private company, worth more than NatWest.

News, Finance & Law, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stella-McCartney

McCartney to address fashion ‘damage’ at COP26

Stella McCartney: the fashion industry’s impact has gone under the radar Fashion designer Stella McCartneyRead More

Andy Murray Rio final

Murray withdraws from tennis singles in Japan

Andy Murray on his way to victory in Rio Andy Murray’s hopes of defending hisRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.