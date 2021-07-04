Main Menu

Dale joins AND Digital as Glasgow Club executive

| July 5, 2021

AND Digital has appointed Peter Dale as club executive in Glasgow, which opened last month. This is the second ‘club’, or specialist team, to be launched in Scotland and follows on from the rapid expansion of its first base in Edinburgh in March last year.

Mr Dale, pictured, will set up and lead a 100-strong team of product analysts, software developers and designers over the next 12 months.

The Glasgow club will work with a range of clients across financial services, media and leisure.

Mr Dale was a senior tech professional for more than 14 years for companies such as CGI, Clydesdale Bank, Airpoint and Sword Ciboodle.

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital, said: “We believe it takes more than tech or data alone to win.

“Technology and digital services don’t build themselves: it takes the right people, set up in the right environment, to deliver, manage and continuously improve it.”

