Daily Mail may go private | Quiz update | Yellen’s tax call

9am: Blue chips dip

The FTSE 100 dipped as forecast, down 43 points at 7,078.67 in the first hour of trade.

“The opening of the UK stock market on Monday could have been a lot worse given how investors’ nerves were tested last week with a big sell-off linked to concerns over the strength of the global economic recovery,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“A 0.6% decline is not great, but at least it isn’t on the scale of last week’s horrible session where the FTSE fell 1.7% in day.

“Sadly, there is a repeat of the same stocks driving down the market – banks, miners and oil producers, all of whom are bellwethers for the state of the economy.

“Utilities and real estate were the only sectors in the FTSE 100 pushing ahead on Monday, whereas the FTSE 250 fared a bit better.”

7am: Daily Mail sale proposal

The Rothermere family is considering taking the Daily Mail and General Trust, the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private following a takeover approach for one of the company’s business-to-business divisions.

The company confirmed that it is in discussions in relation to the sale of its Insurance Risk division, RMS, while it is prepared to pass on to investors its 16% holding in online car dealer Cazoo after it lists through a SPAC deal in New York.

If those two deals happen, DMGT shareholders will get a special dividend comprising cash estimated at 610p plus a share in Cazoo.

RCL – a Rothermere vehicle – has indicated that if the deals happen it would be prepared to make a possible cash offer for the remainder of the group with an enterprise value of £810 million.

DMGT said: “The disposal of RMS would mark a further significant milestone in the transformation of DMGT, following the disposals in recent years of Hobsons, Genscape and Zoopla, which collectively realised c.£1.2 billion of value for DMGT, as well as the distribution of DMGT’s c.50% stake in Euromoney.

“On top of the substantial cash proceeds that would arise from the sale of RMS, DMGT will have a further major asset upon completion of the business combination of Cazoo.”

In regards to the offer, DMGT’s independent directors have also said they regard the terms as fair and would be minded to recommend it.

7am: Quiz update

Glasgow-based fashion chain Quiz said sales of its dressy and occasion wear continue to be impacted by the restrictions on social activities and events.

Sales for the period 1 April to 30 June rose £17.3 million, up £13.1m on the corresponding period last year when sales were severely impacted by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and Europe.

The company’s own websites generated £4.6m (2020: £2.2m) with revenues steadily improving through the period. Sales through third party websites totalled £1.8m with this channel impacted by the ending of sales through the Debenhams website from early April 2021. Last year this generated £1.2m.

The group’s UK stores and concessions reopened through mid to late April. In the comparable prior year period, all the group’s UK stores and concessions were closed until late June.

As at 30 June 2021, the group operated 61 stores in the United Kingdom, 13 fewer than operated prior to the lockdown of stores in March 2020.

Global markets

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due in Brussels today for talks with Eurozone finance ministers on global tax reforms.

On Sunday she urged the EU to reconsider its plans for a “discriminatory” digital tax, saying the new deal should make it redundant.

In Venice on Saturday, G20 ministers, including Ms Yellen, endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.

“The agreement that we’ve reached in the OECD framework discussion calls on countries to agree to dismantle existing digital taxes that the US has regarded as discriminatory and to refrain from erecting similar measures in the future,” Ms Yellen told reporters.

“So it’s really up to the European Commission and the members of the EU to decide how to proceed. But those countries have agreed to avoid putting in place in the future and to dismantle taxes that are discriminatory against US firms.”

In Asia this morning, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 2.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.4%.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open 24 points lower.