C+T hires tax specialist Travers as partner

Accountancy

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait (C+T) has appointed Lisa Travers as a partner within its expanding personal tax team.

Ms Travers (pictured) joins from RSM’s Glasgow office where she worked within its private client practice. Prior that that she spent the first nine years of her career at KPMG before moving to Deloitte, where she was an associate director.

She brings a wealth of experience to her role as an experienced adviser on income and capital tax planning for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs and private equity fund executives.

Working alongside head of private client tax Michelle Fallon, Ms Travers will focus on further growing the firm’s private client business throughout Scotland.

Ms Fallon said: “Lisa is an experienced and talented personal tax specialist who has built a formidable reputation in her successive roles with so much to offer as we continue to grow our practice.”