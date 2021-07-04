Construction tool helps firms plan for projects

Online support

Information stream on new pipeline tool

An online tool has been launched to better inform the construction industry about public sector projects across Scotland.

The Construction Pipeline Forecast Tool has been developed by infrastructure body the Scottish Futures Trust along with the public sector and the industry and emerged from the Construction Industry Recovery Plan.

The tool has details of more than 1,150 future public sector infrastructure projects and covers sectors including education, health, housing and flood prevention.

By providing greater transparency on future workload, the pipeline will help businesses plan better and maintain their investment in skills and training needs.

The pipeline also seeks to provide a longer-term view on forecast investment and identifies construction projects up to 2028, with the majority of the forecast spend occurring before 2025.

Peter Reekie, chief executive of the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) and chairman of the executive group of the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum, said: “Providing businesses working in the construction sector with this detailed information creates greater confidence through improved project transparency.

“As a result, it will allow businesses to invest correctly and recruit accordingly, as well as build stronger partnerships within supply chains.”