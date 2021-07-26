Main Menu

Law

CMS promotes five in Scots offices to Of Counsel

| July 26, 2021

Law firm CMS has announced that five staff have been promoted to Of Counsel.  Construction law specialist Claudia Russell and two Edinburgh-based colleagues, Kirsty Nurse and Keith Simpson from the firm’s banking and finance team have been elevated to the senior position. 

They are joined by Jane Fender-Allison and Madeleine Young, pictured, from the Glasgow construction disputes team.

These latest promotions follow last month’s appointment of Michael Urquhart, who joined CMS as Of Counsel, further bolstering its banking and finance team in Edinburgh, and the promotion of six partners in May. 

