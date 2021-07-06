Client Covid support boosts Douglas Home & Co

Buoyant accountants

Directors (left to right): Victoria Ivinson, Mike Johnston, Sheryl Macaulay, Alan Drummond, Caroline Tice, Darren Thomson

Scottish accountancy firm Douglas Home & Co has recorded a 4% rise in turnover to £4 million after seeing much of its work pivot towards helping clients with government support packages.

The 70-strong Kelso-based practice estimates that it helped about 90% of its 3,100 clients collect grant or loan payments in excess of £25 million to see them through the pandemic.

Over the year it maintained client numbers and headcount, providing a strong base on which to consolidate its position between smaller accountancy firms and major players.

Darren Thomson, managing director of the firm, which has eight offices across Scotland and northern England, said: “In common with virtually every other business in the country, we’ve faced headwinds and worries over this challenging year.

“Given that, it’s easy to understand why everyone at the firm is so pleased that we’ve managed to weather what’s been thrown at us, while actually maintaining some modest growth.

“I can’t praise our team highly enough for the Herculean effort and commitment they’ve shown to get us here.”