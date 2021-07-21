CBRE relocates three teams to 177 Bothwell Street

Relocation

Biggest building: 177 Bothwell Street

Commercial property adviser CBRE is relocating three of its west coast teams into Glasgow’s biggest new office block.

It will occupy the ground floor at 177 Bothwell Street which is being developed by HFD Property Group and is due for completion in Q4 2021.

The building will become home to a number of tenants, including Virgin Money, BNP Paribas and HFD Group’s serviced offices business.

CBRE is taking 18,000 sq ft and is due to move 300 staff next April from offices in Sutherland House on St Vincent Street, Pacific House on Wellington Street and International House at Hamilton International Park.

A number of CBRE teams have been advising on the relocation and subsequent fit-out of the new office including the Office Advisory & Transactions team, the CBRE Design Hub and the Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Sustainability and Engineering Services teams.

Miller Mathieson, managing director of CBRE Scotland, said: “Its fantastic green credentials and wellness facilities underpin our commitment to the ESG agenda and will enhance the workplace experience for our people and help us attract and retain the very best talent in the market.

“The building design and fit out and tech credentials will help promote collaboration and agile working, supporting our adoption of hybrid working patterns aimed at improving productivity and efficiency.

“2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year as we partner with our clients across all sectors to take advantage of the projected recovery in our markets. We are actively recruiting in all areas right across the business and look forward to announcing new hires over the coming weeks and months.”

177 Bothwell Street is the first development in Scotland to commit to the new independently-verified global SmartScore certification for smart buildings.

Its intelligent building management system will allow occupiers to arrive and reach their chosen floor – via reception, security turnstiles and lifts – without having to touch any part of the building’s exterior or interior.

It will also let visitors’ mobile devices be pre-accredited, allowing them to operate security gates and lifts with their phones. App-activated lighting will also remove the need to physically operate switches.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Adding to its list of notable accreditations, 177 Bothwell Street is the first development in Scotland to achieve a ‘Platinum’ WiredScore certification, a standard recognising that occupiers will have the best connectivity available.

The building will produce zero carbon emissions by going fully electric from 100% renewable power, while targeting an EPC rating of ‘A’ and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard.

It will also feature impressive wellness amenities such as a rooftop terrace and running track, a fitness studio and spa-quality changing facilities.

Alistair Urquhart from CBRE represented itself in the transaction whilst Knight Frank acted for HFD Property Group.