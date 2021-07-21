Cazenove Capital relocates Edinburgh team

Wealth management

New office for Cazenove in Charlotte Square

Cazenove Capital has moved the Edinburgh team to a new office in Charlotte Square, which includes a club room to be used by clients on a drop-in basis.

It has appointed James Burley as a portfolio director in Edinburgh, bringing the number of wealth management professionals in the team to 12.

Mr Burley joins from Kleinwort Hambros’ office in the city and his appointment follows hires across the Midlands and North West.

Bob Hair, wealth planning director and head of Edinburgh office, said: “Scotland is home to a vibrant and diverse group of individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses requiring wealth management support, who continue to seek out our investment insight and personalised approach to wealth management.

Mary-Anne Daly, chief executive at Cazenove Capital, added: “The expansion of the Edinburgh office is central to our UK regional growth strategy, to combine deep global investment expertise with local understanding.

“Attracting high-calibre talented professionals is central to this strategy and is a testament to the culture and reputation of the firm.”

Cazenove Capital is part of Schroders Wealth Management.