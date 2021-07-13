Businesses urge clarity as Sturgeon eases restrictions

Statement at 2pm

Firms will want guidance on returning to offices

Businesses will seek clarity on how they should operate if Nicola Sturgeon confirms today that Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions can be eased.

The Scottish Parliament will be recalled from recess for a statement from the First Minister at 2pm with the whole country likely to move to level zero from 19 July, before most legal restrictions are lifted from 9 August.

Ms Sturgeon has said the government is reviewing rules for self-isolation and quarantine, but clarification will be sought by businesses on the return to offices and new guidance on wearing face coverings.

Business will demand an end to inconsistent rules and guidance during months of stop-start lockdowns which have caused disruption at short notice, wasted supplies and an ability to plan for reopening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday confirmed the reopening of the economy in England will go ahead from next Monday (19 July) but warned Covid curbs could return in September if new freedoms are abused.

He said most restrictions will be axed but insisted caution was vital.

He added: “I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough – this pandemic is not over. This disease coronavirus continues to carry risks for you and for your family. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, July 19, to life as it was before Covid.”

The reopening announcement came as a relief, but Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “They still don’t have the full picture they desperately need to properly plan for unlocking.

“Business leaders aren’t public health experts and cannot be expected to know how best to operate when confusing and sometimes contradictory advice is coming from official sources.

“Without clear guidance there could be real uncertainty on how companies should operate from July 19 and what they should be doing to keep staff and customers safe.

“This could lead to an inconsistent approach with different businesses reopening at different times, and with different requirements, which could damage public confidence, give firms a huge logistical headache and create a real risk of the economic recovery splintering.”

She added: “Firms have been told to make their own judgements on which COVID secure measures to keep and which to ditch. But they are not public health experts and guidance from Government is needed.

“In particular, the government must give clarity on the issues of employment law, health and safety requirements and liability. Firms need to know what will happen if they remove some, or all, COVID-safety measures and then have a large outbreak linked to their premises.”

Federation of Small Businesses national chairman Mike Cherry said: “We want all small businesses and their customers to feel safe in how they shop and operate, and this includes allowing small businesses the space to make the right decisions about their premises.

“We cannot allow removing legal guidance to create a free for all, with any voluntary guidance ignored, which is why it is vital that clarity around the new state of play is given immediately.”