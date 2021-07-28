Bridge of Don in line for first Scottish hydrogen pumps

Site located

Pump up the volume: there are plans for 300 pumps in Scotland

Hydrogen fuel specialist, Element 2, is targeting Aberdeenshire for the first of 300 pumps it wants to install in Scotland over the next decade.

The company will invest up to £2 million in a two-acre site in Bridge of Don which will support up to six pumps capable of dispensing up to three tonnes of hydrogen fuel per day.

Element 2, based in North Yorkshire, has plans to invest £1 billion over the next 10 years in rolling out 2,000 hydrogen pumps across the UK.

Specialist commercial property company, Future NRG, has been commissioned by Element 2 to identify potential refuelling station sites and to progress lease agreements and relevant planning approvals.

Led by serial entrepreneur and former European Space Agency engineer Tim Harper, and fuel cells and hydrogen technology expert Brendan Bilton, Element 2 has identified Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow, as focal points for establishing its Scottish refuelling network.

Hydrogen fuel is an ideal renewable energy source for vehicles above 3.5 tons, such as heavy goods and municipal transport fleets, and the company is engaged in talks with several local authorities, transport operators and fleet owners to formalise sustainable and cost-effective partnerships.

Element 2 is also in the process of securing office premises in Aberdeen and will recruit and train operators and maintenance engineers to service the hydrogen refuelling systems.

Mr Harper, CEO, said: “This is a major investment and an important first step in establishing Element 2’s credentials in Scotland as a leading hydrogen retailer.

“Aberdeen has long been established as Europe’s oil capital but the city is now picking up the baton to be a leading energy capital and to be at the forefront of energy transition as businesses gradually move towards a zero carbon future.

“We have been impressed by the forward thinking shown by local government leaders and business leaders in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as the city and region makes a monumental shift in how it consumes energy, and so choosing Bridge of Don as the location for our first hydrogen refuelling station was always high on our agenda.”

Depending on planning consent, the Bridge of Don site could be operational in the first quarter of 2022.