Main Menu

Estate agency deal

Braemore acquires Broughton to extend city reach

By a Daily Business reporter | July 27, 2021

On the move: Broughton Property Management

Edinburgh estate agency Broughton Property Management has been acquired by Braemore.

The deal, on undisclosed terms, sees Broughton’s team of six staff, and its portfolio of 290 rental properties, transfer to the new owner.

Braemore chief executive Andrew Seldon said: “This is a great opportunity for Braemore, allowing us to extend our footprint in Edinburgh.

“We inherit a prime portfolio of properties, ranging from modern city flats to leafy detached homes across all of Edinburgh’s most sought-after areas.

“As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, this acquisition is a timely signal of our continued confidence in Edinburgh and its all-year-round appeal as a place to live, work, study and holiday.”

Braemore is part of the Edinburgh-based Lomond group of residential letting and sales agencies across England and Scotland.

It is the sister agency of Stonehouse, which operates out of Aberdeen and the surrounding district.

Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Energie-Fitness

Gym for Skypark | homes on college site | logistics unit let

Energie Fitness is opening its sixth centre in Scotland Skypark has announced that énergie Fitness hasRead More

144-West-George-Street

US creative firm moves staff to refurbished offices

Refurbished: 144 West George Street A San Francisco based advertising, marketing and technology company isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.