Braemore acquires Broughton to extend city reach

Estate agency deal

By a Daily Business reporter |

On the move: Broughton Property Management

Edinburgh estate agency Broughton Property Management has been acquired by Braemore.

The deal, on undisclosed terms, sees Broughton’s team of six staff, and its portfolio of 290 rental properties, transfer to the new owner.

Braemore chief executive Andrew Seldon said: “This is a great opportunity for Braemore, allowing us to extend our footprint in Edinburgh.

“We inherit a prime portfolio of properties, ranging from modern city flats to leafy detached homes across all of Edinburgh’s most sought-after areas.

“As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, this acquisition is a timely signal of our continued confidence in Edinburgh and its all-year-round appeal as a place to live, work, study and holiday.”

Braemore is part of the Edinburgh-based Lomond group of residential letting and sales agencies across England and Scotland.

It is the sister agency of Stonehouse, which operates out of Aberdeen and the surrounding district.