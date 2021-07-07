Boris bids for World Cup as England go for glory

Euro 2020

By Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Boris Johnson is putting his shirt on a World Cup bid

Boris Johnson has been lobbying to host the 2030 World Cup ahead of England’s semi-final clash with Denmark.

The Prime Minister lobbied for a joint British and Irish based competition during a meeting at No 10 with the president of Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday.

Britain and Ireland’s main competition is Spain and Portugal, who launched their own joint bid last week.

Mr Ceferin has said that he wants a single European candidate for the 2030 Cup so that the vote is not split.

But after two failed attempts to host the tournament, a joint bid is thought to be more likely to get the contest on home soil.

The Chinese had also been planning a bid, but reports suggest that they are likely to withdraw.

The decision to allow up to 2,500 Uefa VIPs quarantine exemptions to attend the semi-finals and final at Wembley has been regarded as helpful in securing support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together with their seven-year-old son George watched England defeat Germany last week.

But the Duke, who is the president of the Football Association, will be without his family for tonight’s semi-final because Kate is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. George will not attend because of the late finish.

Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, his wife Princess Mary, and their 15-year-old son Prince Christian have been given exemptions to travel to London for the clash. Only about 6,000 Danes living in England will be at Wembley.

Pubs across the country are already fully booked for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final where Italy await tonight’s victors following their defeat of Spain in a penalty shoot-out.

England, who have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, are considered favourites for the semi-final, although pundits have warned that Denmark should not be underestimated, with some believing they have been given an extra impetus following Christian Eriksen’s collapse during their opening match.

Victory for England would see them reach the final of a tournament for the first time in 55 years.