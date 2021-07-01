Warning: Use of undefined constant ‘WP_AUTO_UPDATE_CORE’ - assumed '‘WP_AUTO_UPDATE_CORE’' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in /home/customer/www/dailybusinessgroup.co.uk/public_html/wp-config.php on line 87
Board role for former presiding officer Macintosh – Daily Business
Main Menu

Post for ex-MSP

Board role for former presiding officer Macintosh

| July 1, 2021

Philip Rodney and Ken Macintosh

Former Presiding Officer at the Scottish Parliament, Ken Macintosh, has taken up his first non-executive role since leaving politics.

Mr Macintosh has joined the board of Lar Housing Trust, which specialises in providing mid-market rental homes across Scotland.

Lar chairman, Philip Rodney, said Mr Macintosh’s “wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the Scottish political landscape that will help us achieve our ambitious strategic aims.”

He added: “His expertise will assist us to scale up on our success by building communities across the country. Ken will play a vital part in helping to shape and drive our strategy.”

Lar launched in late 2015 with a loan of £55 million from the Scottish Government and subsequently secured £65 million of private finance to build its portfolio of high-quality          mid-market rental homes. That portfolio already consists of 840 homes across Scotland – occupied, under construction or in planning – at over 40 sites.

Newsletter

Mr Macintosh served as a Labour MSP from the inception of the Parliament in 1999 until assuming the role of Presiding Officer in 2016.

His new appointment with Lar was approved unanimously by the board. He said: “Lar is a real success story in Scottish housing and it’s very exciting to be joining an organisation and a team led by Philip and chief executive Ann Leslie that are clearly going places.

“Lar delivers homes that any one of us would be proud of and it does so while ensuring local people don’t get priced out of their own neighbourhood.  

“That is such an important contribution to make. The fact that it is entirely financed on loans that are paid back with no need for a grant from the taxpayer means this is a housing model that all of us should be watching.”

Mr Macintosh takes up his role with Lar at its next board meeting on 29 July.

, News, Careers & Management, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sir-David-Murray

Sir David Murray hands control of business to sons

Sir David Murray: ‘I have been through many ups and downs’ Sir David Murray hasRead More

closed-down

Sunak holds firm as furlough winds down amid warning

Some firms may not survive the end of furlough Chancellor Rishi Sunak is showing noRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.