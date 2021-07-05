Bids invited for former Drybrough brewery site

Housing scheme

Impression of development

Housing developers are being invited to bid for a historic Edinburgh brewery site.

Rundown buildings at the former Drybrough Brewery, which closed in 1987, will be turned into a mixed use development of 131 homes and 15 commercial units.

Holyrood Village, as it has been named, already has planning consent and will occupy a two-acre site close to Duddingston Village, Holyrood Park and Duddingston Golf Course.

As it looked. (above and below).. the brewery in Duddingston Road West

For the last 30 years the site has operated as Holyrood Business Park, catering for a variety of small businesses. It is also home to Format Design which is the lead architectural design team for the project.

The brewery, which opened in 1895, was designed by architect, Robert Hamilton-Paterson who was also responsible for the Caledonian Brewery and the Royal Scots War Memorial in St Giles’ Cathedral.

New homes plan for old buildings

It was one of seven big breweries in the city and is Category B listed. The planning consent will preserve as many of the original buildings as practically possible including the chimney stack, one of the last remaining in Edinburgh.

The site may also be suitable for student accommodation, subject to planning.

Will Scarlett, of Scarlett Land and Development, who is marketing the site said: “This is a truly-unique opportunity for an exceptional development in a well-connected location.”

