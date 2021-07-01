Aviva Investors completes trio of lettings

Office deals

By a Daily Business reporter |

Aberdeen Business Park

Aviva Investors has completed a trio of lettings for its Flex@Aberdeen Business Park offering.

Robertson Construction Eastern will occupy the first floor of St Fergus House, extending to 5,175 sq ft on a five-year lease.

This follows the letting of 16,500 sq ft in Kirkhill House to Expro North Sea, which relocated from a 10,500 sq ft suite in St Fergus House, and Babcock consolidating its previous occupancy in Kirkhill House by committing to a further five-year lease.

Susan Pegg, development manager at Drum Property, acting as asset manager on behalf of Aviva Investors, commented: “The recent lettings demonstrate not only the popularity of the flexible leasing strategy but also the vote of confidence in Aberdeen Business Park with the retention of two existing tenants.”

Jonathan Nesbitt, director at joint letting agent FG Burnett, said: “Aviva has taken an extremely flexible approach to lease terms and the financial packages available and this has paid dividends with the recent spate of transactions.”

Amy Tyler from joint letting agent CBRE, added: “Aviva’s innovative and bespoke solution to occupational requirements has proved to be extremely popular with both new and existing tenants, and we expect this to continue as the market improves. We anticipate demand increasing further when the Government announces a return to the office for non-essential workers.

“Dyce is also increasing in popularity as a business location due to the transformation of infrastructure in the area.”