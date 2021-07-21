Alan Gardiner joins Brightsolid as CMO

Cloud management

Brightsolid, the hybrid cloud managed service provider, has appointed Alan Gardiner as chief marketing officer. Mr Gardiner (pictured) will work in partnership with the organisation’s sales and product development teams.

He joins the organisation from managed cloud provider Six Degrees Group, where he was marketing director, and previously led group marketing at iomart. He has also held positions with Tesco Bank, Verint-Systems and NHS Health Scotland.

Elaine Maddison, CEO at Brightsolid, said: “Alan’s experience and reputation in the industry are second to none.

“The team and I have worked hard to drive the business forward despite the challenges of the past year and ensure that we can support our clients as they look to take advantage of cloud either for the first time or extend their use of it to digitally transform.

“Alan’s appointment will allow us to continue on this journey, and he will provide a much-needed link between our sales and product teams with the market to ensure our message is heard loud and clear.”

Mr Gardiner said: “The vision and plans that the senior team has for the company were a major appeal for me in joining Brightsolid, and its relationship with AWS provides a springboard for it to further support the company’s clients in their digital transformation journeys.”