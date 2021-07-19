ADL and BYD win 200 bus deal for Ireland

First orderr

First contract in Ireland

Alexander Dennis has secured an order for 200 electric buses from the National Transport Authority of Ireland.

Falkirk-based ADL is a subsidiary of bus manufacturer NFI Group and the contract will be fulfilled in partnership with battery supplier BYD.

A supplier framework agreement with the NTA will run for up to five years and covers the delivery of single deck long length battery-electric buses. All will be built in ADL’s factories in the UK.

It is the BYD ADL partnership’s first contract in Ireland as well as the largest order for zero emission buses in the country to date.

The first 45 buses have been firmly ordered and are expected to commence delivery in 2022 for services in Athlone and the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

Paul Davies, ADL president and managing director, said: “This new agreement for up to 200 zero emission buses is further testament to our customer focus which is exemplified in our ability to tailor vehicle specifications to operational requirements.

“Together with our existing agreement for up to 600 zero emission capable Enviro400ER plug-in hybrid buses, we are honoured to be playing a key role in the roll-out of zero emission mobility in Ireland.”

BYD UK managing director, Frank Thorpe, said: “This agreement with Ireland’s NTA is one of the most significant commitments to eMobility we have ever seen in Europe.”