Accountant Mackay & Co acquires ADHOC HR

Tie-up

Colin McAndrew: incredible opportunity

Highlands chartered accountancy practice Mackay & Co group has acquired ADHOC HR, a consultancy based in Muir of Ord.

The move brings more than 40 years’ combined HR experience to Mackay & Co as it strengthens its consultancy offering.

Marcus MacIver, director of Mackay & Co, said: “This move represents a huge step forward for both businesses.

ADHOC HR, which will continue to trade under the same name, was established in 2017 by director Colin McAndrew, who has previously worked in senior HR roles for high profile organisations such as Amazon, Honeywell, GE and Global Energy Group.

For the past four years he has been supporting SMEs in the north of Scotland.

He said: “Joining forces with Mackay & Co is an incredible opportunity for ADHOC HR, as it will allow us to significantly expand our reach.