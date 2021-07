17,000 shops to open as consumers ‘look local’

Return to high street

Local shops are set to thrive

Shopping in shops is back. New research by Barclays Corporate Banking reveals that 17,000 local high street stores could open across the UK in the next 12 months as shoppers adapt to a post-lockdown world by ‘looking local’.

In a new report published today, Retail Unlocked, Barclays’ data shows that consumers in Scotland have returned to physical stores with confidence since restrictions began to ease.

It reports that 69% say they have felt safe, or very safe, to return to the high street. A significant portion (39%) are planning on stepping up their in-store shopping over the coming year and 42% say that it is their favourite way to shop.

However, the benefits are most likely to be seen in local high streets rather than in big cities. Almost a third of consumers (31%) across Scotland now say that the best way a retailer can appeal to them is to open stores in their local area.

As a result, many retailers are reviewing their location strategies. Barclays’ research reveals that 18% of retail businesses in the UK with 10 or more employees are eyeing community store openings, with each of them looking at five new premises on average. Cumulatively, there is therefore potential for up to 17,000 new local stores across the country.

Euan Murray, relationship director and retail specialist for Barclays Corporate Banking in Scotland, said: “Our report shows how innovative UK retail businesses are looking to build back better to meet the challenges of a reshaped and revitalised retail landscape.

“Ecommerce has been the undisputed winner of the pandemic but not far behind are community high streets, as shoppers seek to ‘look local’ and support the stores on their doorstep. With the continuation of home working, this shows no sign of slowing down, and retailers are now looking at evaluating their store estates to meet local demand.”

Other findings from the Retail Unlocked report show that in the UK:

Three in ten (29%) retailers are looking to entice more people back to physical stores by laying on experiences such as concerts and exhibitions

Since re-opening, over half (52%) of retailers are seeing an increase in the average spend of customers, with average purchases up 9% on pre-pandemic levels

The most in-demand items, according to 45% of retailers, are products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Younger people are more motivated by products of this type: 23% among 25-34s compared to just 13% of over-55s

Two fifths (38%) of retailers also report an increase in demand for sustainable products with a reduced environmental impact

40% of retailers now employ data-led marketing to acquire more customers

Retailers are overwhelmingly optimistic about future growth, with 80% confident of growth over the next 12 months, including 41% who are very confident

Mr Murray concluded: “As our report shows, the contemporary customer expects retailers to serve their needs: for speed, convenience, locality and, increasingly among younger demographics, for a sustainable ethos.

“The ability to deliver on these expectations with minimal friction – often by leveraging data and technology – will be pivotal in deciding who will win, and retain, customers in the future.

“I am consistently impressed at how innovative, agile businesses are adapting their strategies to survive and thrive across the whole shopping journey.”

How we’re falling back in love with shops