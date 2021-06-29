Young illustrator plans Edinburgh studio

Illustration

Ben Wild and illustration of footballer Bernardo Silva

A young illustrator, whose talent has been recognised by sports stars and global brands, has relocated to Edinburgh where he plans to open a dedicated studio.

Since moving from his native Manchester, Ben Wild has landed lucrative contracts including an illustrated campaign for Adidas; art work for a football fan app called FANoty; and for two upcoming advertising campaigns involving the WWE and BT Sport.

The 22-year-old has also been commissioned to provide art direction for a major new software package being developed in the health sector, which will involve hundreds of anatomical drawings and illustrated videos.

His success has seen him work with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and some of its players, while his art has been featured regularly on the BBC.

Other clients include top international brands such as Gucci, Ford, McLaren and Puma.

Those successes convinced him to launch Ben Wild Studios in late 2020, with the financial backing of successful Cheshire-based businessman Andrew Morgan, co-founder of NOW Financial Planning in Hale. The pair have also worked together on a number of books they have created.

He added: “Moving to Edinburgh is just the latest great thing to happen to me that has helped created this momentum. When things happen, like I get a call from New York and it’s the likes of Gucci, then I still have to pinch myself. I’m determined to stay grounded.

“There are so many exciting projects in the pipeline and it is the kind of stuff that will really start to put the name of Ben Wild Studios on the map. I’m delighted that I will be doing that from right here in Scotland.”