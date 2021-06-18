Work starts at Sick Kids site; Buccleuch by-pass plan

Property roujnd-up

Main building with associated works

Work has begun on one of the biggest conversion projects in Scotland that will see a mixed-use development emerge at the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The four-acre site, which NHS Lothian handed over to developer Downing earlier this month, will be transformed into a five-storey, 323 bedroom selection of studio and shared student accommodation, 95 private residential properties, and affordable housing.

There will be two public spaces, one connecting the north and south sides of the building and the other acting as a public garden positioned at the front of the hospital building.

The landmark site includes a range of listed properties, which will be protected and worked into new plans, including the Phoebe Anna Traquair murals featured at the Mortuary Chapel.

Rillbank Terrace off The Meadows

The main hospital building, with its distinctive red sandstone, has been designed to be the centrepiece of the scheme. It is due to be completely reconfigured as 43 luxurious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses.

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children was designed by eminent Edinburgh architect George Washington Browne and opened in 1895.

Patients and staff from the hospital moved to the new £150m Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Little France in March.

Development site

Buccleuch Property wants to transform a site close to the Edinburgh bypass into a business park.

The company has submitted plans to Midlothian Council for the 10,000 sq metre plot off the Sheriffhall roundabout.

A spokesperson at Buccleuch Property said: “This exciting employment development provides the community with high-quality new business space and ancillary services.

An online consultation event will take place between 3pm and 7pm on June.