Wooha Brewing assets acquired by North Coast

Beer deal

Heather McDonald: launched Wooha

The assets of Wooha Brewing Company have been acquired by North Coast Brewing Co.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, adds to the portfolio run by Kenny Webster which includes Isle of Skye Brewing Co and Black Wolf Brewery, together with several artisan beer brands and links with key trade, wholesale and export markets.

Covid restrictions and Brexit were blamed for Wooha Brewing Company falling into administration in March with the loss of 12 jobs.

The artisan business based in Kinloss, Morayshire, and founded in 2015 by Heather McDonald, suffered “unsustainable cash flow problems” arising from the rapid contraction of the global hospitality and licensed trade industry and problems and costs for exporters arising from Brexit.

Isle of Skye brewing has been trading since 1995 and supplies leading supermarkets and pub groups along with the export market.

The business also recently launched ‘Skye Gin’, with all products now on sale from an onsite shop, via a growing online business and to an expanding retail and trade customer base mainly across the UK.

Mr Webster said: “We have ambitious plans to grow and the acquisition provides us with access to high quality production facilities, a range of quality brands and an established network of trade and consumer customers.

“We hope to restart brewing at our new site very soon and, as the business develops, we hope to create a number of new jobs. We will keep WooHa’s customers updated via social media.”

Iain Fraser, partner with FRP and joint administrator, said: “The businesses associated with the director have a strong record of consistent innovation and Isle of Skye Brewing is one of the most recognisable craft beer businesses in the UK.”