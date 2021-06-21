Wolfcraig chooses Craigforth Campus for £15m distillery

Site chosen

Craigforth will be home to the distillery

Wolfcraig Distillery is to build its new distillery on the site of the former Prudential building on the edge of Stirling.

The company has signed a land deal with the Ambassador Group for the £15 million facility at the Craigforth Campus.

John Moore, director, said: “Our new home has better links to public transport and is much closer to the heart of Stirling, making it easier for visitors and tourists to access the distillery.

“We are keen to be an integral part of Stirling’s hospitality and leisure sector and so moving to this site makes a lot of commercial sense.

“The masterplan for the Craigforth Campus is extremely exciting and will complement our ambitious plans for Wolfcraig. We are looking forward to being located alongside other dynamic businesses and amenities as this development progresses.”

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador Investments, said: “We are very excited that Wolfcraig see their future as part of our Craigforth development and it’s great news for our overall masterplan.

“We have been extremely impressed by the vision of the Wolfcraig management team and look forward to being a part of their journey.”

The distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in addition to a range of other associated spirits.

The building, designed by Opfer Logan Architects, will harness the latest technologies to ensure that sustainability is at its core.

Veteran whisky maker Richard Paterson will take on the role of master blender. He will take up the position alongside his continuing commitments with Whyte & Mackay with whom he recently celebrated his 50th anniversary and where he worked alongside Mr Lunn.