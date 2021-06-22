Williams joins Courtyard Marriott in capital

Leisure

Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West has appointed Stephen Williams as general manager.

Mr Williams (pictured) will be joining from the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton. He has more than 18 years of hospitality experience and has worked in some of the UK’s top hotels, including time spent in The Cotswolds, The Lake District and in Edinburgh city centre.

He will be responsible for the daily operations and strategic direction of the hotel, which is located in the parklands of Heriot-Watt University.

Mr Williams said: “The opportunity to join the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh West team is an incredibly exciting one, and I am looking forward to the return of both tourists and teams as we look towards the end of lockdown restrictions.”