Scotch whisky specialist acquires historic hotel

£1.25m deal

Castle Hotel now part of whisky group

An Aberdeenshire hotel has been acquired by a specialist independent whisky merchant.

The 18-bedroom Castle Hotel, Huntly, is believed to have changed hands for about £1.25 million and will become part of DTSW Properties, part of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky which moved to Speyside nearly 20 years ago when it began production and marketing of its own brands.

The Castle Hotel has been owned and operated for more than 21 years by Andrew and Linda Meiklejohn.

It has its origins in the mid-18th century, when it was known as Sandieston House. In the early 19th century Georgian period, it was significantly extended by the Dukes of Gordon family and named Huntly Lodge.

In 1946 the property was converted into a hotel. Many famous whisky distilleries are located a short distance from the property, which is set in approximately 11 acres of its own grounds.

DTSW was established in Glasgow as a cask broker and trading company in 1938 with whisky making roots stretching back to 1864.

The company owns one of the largest collections of privately-held collections of some of the world’s most sought after vintage and rare whiskies.

In 2002 Duncan Taylor moved its headquarters to Huntly, on the periphery of Speyside, Scotland’s largest whisky producing region, where it has its own facilities for cask storage, bottling, a cooperage and very soon, its own distillery.

At that time, the company ceased the “brokering” of whisky casks to distillery companies and bottlers to focus on the production and marketing of its own brands which include Black Bull and The Octave, and diversifying the portfolio with the addition of Indian Summer gin and Quarterdeck rum.