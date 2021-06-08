Westwater joins Artisan as part of Scottish expansion

Property

Artisan Real Estate is strengthening its market position in Scotland by welcoming experienced property professional David Westwater as Scottish regional manager. This appointment comes as the developer moves forward with its £140 million investment plan focusing on low carbon city centre residential redevelopment across Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mr Westwater (pictured) has more than 40 years of construction and property industry experience delivering complex developments from inception to completion across a broad spectrum of developments.

Originally training as a QS, he moved into D&B management, project management and development management. He previously held positions as development director at Frasers Property UK, Interserve and Robertson Property. He has been responsible for identifying, appraising, securing, and delivering a wide variety of commercial and residential developments and has in-depth understanding of the development process from inception through to delivery.

Artisan’s UK property director Clive Wilding, said: “These are exciting times for Artisan Real Estate in Scotland, and the strengthening of our team reflects the significant progress we have made during the last 12 months.”