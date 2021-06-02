Wardman takes CEO role at West Lothian Chamber

Trade group

New leader: Charles Wardman

West Lothian Chamber of Commerce has appointed IT and cybesecurity businessman Charles Wardman as chief executive.

He takes over from interim CEO, Ian Wallace, who held the role whilst the chamber board sought a permanent replacement for previous incumbent, Charlene Wallace.

Mr Wardman co-founded Wardman UK with his wife Eve in 2009 and he plans to adopt much of the Wardman UK ‘family ethos’ into his new role.

He said: “Shaping and defining a new era for West Lothian Chamber of Commerce will come from a perspective of creating an understood value about our future role for the business community.

“Every Chamber is rooted in its local geography and as we become more accustomed to home working or our businesses grow outside from where we are located, what does it then mean to be a member of your local chamber?”

Billy MacLeod, Chamber president, said: “Charles Wardman’s extensive business experience, coupled with his vision to give West Lothian Chamber a representative voice across a raft of local, regional and national business and economic matters, perfectly matched the board’s roadmap and made him the resounding choice.”