Walker replaces Henderson as Tesco Bank CRO

Tesco Bank has appointed Debbie Walker as interim chief risk officer. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, takes effect on 30 June.

Ms Walker (pictured), a chartered banker, joined Tesco Bank as head of risk operations in August 2017 before being promoted to the role of compliance and conduct risk director in July 2018. She is also the chairman of the bank’s ‘Women at Tesco’ colleague network.

Prior to Tesco Bank, Ms Walker held commercial and risk management roles at RBS in its corporate and retail banking divisions. Her appointment follows the news that Tesco Bank’s current CRO, Richard Henderson, will move to his new role as Tesco Bank’s chief financial officer on 29 June.

Gerry Mallon, Tesco Bank chief executive, said: “Debbie has significant expertise and a track record of managing risk on our customers’ behalf which will serve her well in her new role.”