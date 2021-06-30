VPZ adds five stores since lockdown easing

Retail boost

More shops have opened

VPZ, the vaping retailer, continues to invest in retail stores, opening a further five since the relaxation of Lockdown restrictions at the end of April.

The new sites are in Castlemilk, Glenrothes, Farnborough, Helensburgh and Port Glasgow, bringing its total portfolio to 159.

In the weeks since re-opening the company has delivered a 165% increase in “new to vaping” kit sales.

Demand has been driven from smokers having no access to NHS stop smoking services and vaping retailers being closed due to not being classed as essential during lockdown.

Chief medical officer Chris Witty also recently claimed that smoking has probably killed more people than COVID in the same time period and places a severe strain on hospital services.

Doug Mutter, director of VPZ, said: “This latest investment in our offering and expansion of our store footprint underlines our commitment to playing our part in regaining this lost momentum and helping the UK achieve its ambitions to be a tobacco-free nation by 2030.”