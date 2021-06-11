US clinical firm Q2 invests in Scottish research lab

156 jobs

Q2 is already the biggest life sciences company in Scotland

US clinical research company Q2 Solutions has announced a multi-million pound investment at its Livingston campus, creating 156 skilled jobs over the next three years.

Supported by a £3.8 million Scottish Enterprise grant, the company will establish a centre of excellence, enabling it to offer an increased range of services to clients including leading pharmaceutical companies.

The project will help anchor Q2Solutions’ operations in Scotland and sits alongside an ongoing £17 million infrastructure expansion project at the campus, where the company already employs more than 950 staff.

It is already the largest life science employer in Scotland, having grown its workforce by 28% in the last three years, and processes nearly five million biological samples from clinical trials across the world each year.

The announcement follows confirmation this week that Scotland was the most popular UK location outside London for inward investment in 2020, for the sixth successive year.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This is excellent news for a business which has received Scottish Government support.

“Q2 Solutions already has a significant presence in Livingston and this important project will create more high quality jobs and further underlines Scotland’s position as a global player in precision medicine.

Kate Forbes: ‘important project’

“The Scottish Government has worked closely with the company and continues to support the sector following our significant investment in major clinical and research assets such as the Precision Medicines Scotland Innovation Centre.

“Inward investment has a huge role to play in Scotland’s economic transformation. Our skilled workforce, research facilities and supportive investment culture are highly attractive to foreign companies.

“The Scottish Government is building on that success with an inward investment strategy which focuses on sectors that can deliver high-quality jobs and future growth, including health innovation.”

Elaine Lowey, Q2 Solutions’ general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Expanding our European operations in key technical areas supporting the development of new precision medications adds significant value to our global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.”

Scottish Enterprise director of global investment Mark Hallan said: “The company’s proposals for Scotland are incredibly exciting and exactly the type of project Scottish Enterprise aims to support as we look towards economic recovery.

“Scotland has one of the largest life sciences clusters in Europe, with a number of global companies already benefiting from the quality of our workforce. Q2Solutions’ decision to locate this global centre of excellence at its Livingston site will only bolster our international reputation in this sector.”

Q2 Solutions was formed in 2015 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of human data sciences company IQVIA, which employs a further 250 people at Livingston.

All Q2 Solutions’ European laboratory services are operated from its Livingston campus, which includes its clinical trials materials and logistics departments, specimen handlers and quality assurance.

According to the EY Scotland’s Attractiveness Survey 2021, inward investment projects into Scotland rose 6% last year compared with 2019. The number of projects across the UK as whole fell 12%.