Urquhart takes key role in CMS banking team

Law

Law firm CMS has appointed Michael Urquhart Of Counsel to its banking and finance team in Edinburgh.

With more than 14 years of transactional experience, Mr Urquhart specialises in advising a wide range of funders and borrowers in relation to infrastructure and energy project financings, asset based lending and real estate financings.

Prior to joining CMS, he was a legal director at DLA Piper and spent time on secondment at Barclays.

Gordon Hay, head of finance at CMS Scotland, comments: “Michael brings with him a proven track record in the field of project finance.”

Commenting on his move, Michael said: “The current focus on economic recovery, sustainable projects and achieving climate change goals will result in the infrastructure and clean energy sectors having an increasingly pivotal role in both private sector investment and government budgetary plans.”