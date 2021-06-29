Trio of directors join Allied Surveyors board

Property

New team (left tot right): Ross Macdonald, Blair Ferguson, Gavin J Smith and Grant Robertson

Allied Surveyors Scotland has announced three key promotions within its residential property division.

Ross MacDonald, Blair Ferguson and Gavin J Smith have all been made director. The appointments will ensure Allied retains the quality and skills at board level to grow the business.

Mr MacDonald and Mr Ferguson have nine years service each with Allied, having both joined on university placements. Mr MacDonald heads up the Hamilton office with Donald Watt, while Mr Ferguson operates out of Dundee, alongside existing director Gary Black, covering Tayside and Angus.

Mr Smith re-joined Allied in September 2019, having trained with Murray and Muir which Allied Surveyors acquired in 2016, and covers East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow West.

Chairman Grant Robertson said: “We have a number of innovative market leading solutions to introduce soon, and these appointments are further testament to the bright future the business has.”