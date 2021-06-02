Main Menu

Moves at Anderson Strathern and Gilson Gray

James McMillan, Gillian Harkness-McKinlay and Chris Devlin

Anderson Strathern has made a trio of senior appointments, with Gillian Harkness-McKinlay, Chris Devlin and James McMillan taking on director roles at the Scottish legal firm.

Ms Harkness-McKinlay joins from Burness Paull and becomes director, public sector and charities, while Mr Devlin joins from Shepherd and Wedderburn as director, planning and environment.

Mr McMillan heads up the newly-established corporate crime, regulatory and investigations team, joining from Dubai-based Al Tamimi & Company, the largest law firm in the Middle East. 

Bruce Farquhar, chairman, said: “It’s an opportune time to make these strategic hires. We’re excited to have Gillian, Chris and James on board.” 

At Gilson Gray Gregor Duthie is appointed legal director in real estate and Karen Henderson steps up to become finance director. Charlotte White and Scott Runciman take on new responsibilities as senior solicitors in corporate and private client law, respectively.

