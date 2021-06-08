The Scores Hotel tees up Wirefox as new owner

Golf hotel deal

The Scores occupies a site close to the first tee

One of the world’s most famous hotels – The Scores, overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews – has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Wirefox, the Northern Ireland based property investment company, becomes the first new owner of the 36-bed property for 34 years.

The company will undertake an extensive refurbishment and reposition the property as St Andrews prepares to host the 150th Open golf championship next year.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, who handled the deal, said: “This was an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a special hotel next to the first tee of the Old Course itself.

“With plenty of opportunity to add value, the new owners plan to invest further capital to extend and enhance the property creating more jobs for the local economy.”

Acting for the vendor, Charles Human of HVS Hodges Ward Elliott, adds: “We were excited to have had role in the sale of the hotel by the family owners, and it was gratifying to have completed the disposal following substantial international interest generated in a process that required careful navigation throughout the pandemic.”