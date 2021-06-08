Testing firm Impact Solutions doubles capacity

Testing and analysis

New Livingston base

A testing and analysis company specialising in plastics and recycling innovation has doubled its capacity by moving from Grangemouth to a facility in Livingston.

Impact Solutions, founded in 2002 as a spinout from BP Chemicals, has received a £1.19m bank loan that will enable the move and the addition of eight staff to its payroll of 41.

The new 27,500m² facility gives Impact Solutions room to significantly scale up its operations and help it pursue new ventures.

Project Treepac, which aims to reduce plastic pollution through biodegradable tree guards, will also operate from the new facility.

Kevin Ross, managing director, said: “Our base in Grangemouth has served us well since we commenced operations in 2002.

“But as we look to expand and pursue new projects, we knew a new facility was a necessity and the Livingston facility will enable us to double our capacity.”