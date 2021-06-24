Taylor to head projects at Edinburgh Innovations

Academia

Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service, has named Dr Andrea Taylor as its head of major projects. Dr Taylor (pictured) will lead the team, which focuses on developing the University’s long-term strategic relationships with commercial partners and securing large funding awards for industrial collaborations.

She will also develop and manage cross-University projects and lead Edinburgh Innovations’ foresighting work, steering the University’s industry engagement activities and forecasting trends in order to match University expertise with industry’s needs.

Dr Taylor has led EI’s business development team serving the University’s college of medicine & veterinary medicine (CMVM) since 2017, during which time she has overseen a transformation in commercialisation stemming from the college.

This includes a string of therapeutics spinout company launches, based on University research, aiming to tackle some of medicine’s biggest challenges and launched with substantial funding by prestigious investment companies.

Funding awards for research collaborations between the University and industrial partners have reached new highs over each of the past three years, and are on course to set a new record this year.

Dr Taylor said: “The progress we’ve made at CMVM reflects the strength of the team at EI, the entrepreneurial spirit of the University’s researchers and the eagerness for industrial partners and the University to innovate together for mutual benefit.

“The major projects team has the same ingredients in place, including a team of EI colleagues with a breadth and depth of specialist expertise, so I look forward to helping develop the pipeline of major partnerships, funding and projects that is reflective of the increasing ambition of EI and the University.”

Dr George Baxter, CEO of Edinburgh Innovations, said: “Edinburgh is among the highest ranking UK universities for industry engagement, and as commercial partnerships become ever-more important across the sector, we want to take our Major Projects work to the next level.”