Tate makes switch to Hampden & Co as COO

Private banking

Colin Tate has joined Edinburgh-based private bank Hampden & Co as chief operating officer.

He joins from Sainsbury’s Bank, based at the Gyle, where he spent over a decade in senior management roles including head of architecture, head of strategic design and most recently head of digital transformation.

In his earlier career, Mr Tate, pictured, was a management consultant with Accenture, Capgemini and PwC.

As a member of Hampden & Co’s executive management team, he will work closely with CEO Graeme Hartop and will lead the bank’s technology strategy and business change programmes. He replaces Stuart Alexander who retires next month.

Mr Hartop said: “Colin brings exceptional experience to the role of COO having worked for companies serving clients across a variety of industries.

“This is an important hire for the bank as we continue to build on the technology that underpins our service to clients. We look forward to Colin’s contribution in the months and years ahead. We also take this opportunity to thank Stuart for all his valuable contributions down the years.”

Mr Tate added: “Graeme and the team have grown the bank into one of the most exciting players in the UK private banking sector.”