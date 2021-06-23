Sturgeon urged to meet travel workers at protest

Call for change

Travel agents say they have been devastated

Travel industry workers have invited the First Minister to meet them outside the Scottish parliament today as they demand changes to policies that are putting the industry at risk.

About 250 travel agents, pilots and others in the sector want sectoral support for travel, clarity over the data being used to ground travel, a plan for a safe return to international travel and a low cost, easy-to-access testing regime.

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents Association, said: “We’re hoping that the First Minister comes to meet us to explain why, despite a world-beating vaccination programme and easily accessible, albeit expensive testing, we’re further behind at opening up travel than we were 12 months ago when we had no rapid testing and no vaccination.”

The SPAA has published a survey showing 96% of Scots who have travelled overseas since March 2020 have felt the Covid measures taken made them feel safe felt very or fairly safe. Just 4% of overseas travellers felt ‘not very safe’; with no travellers reporting that they ‘did not feel safe at all’.

Ms Dooey said: “Our survey of ordinary Scots shows that almost two-thirds of Scots feel devastated, disappointed, confused or upset at the current travel restrictions and more than half (57%) would travel overseas within the next 12 months if they were able – with 17% of all surveyed saying they would be willing to travel in the next 3 months or sooner.

Joanne Dooey: ‘come and meet us’

“We want the Scottish government to show us their data, to trust the vaccine and to make testing more affordable.”

Today’s demonstration is part of a UK wide Travel Day of Action. The SPAA will also be lobbying for robust and accessible testing which doesn’t cost more than in other countries such as England.

The survey outlines that the biggest barrier to travel for Scots is the potential to have to quarantine on return to Scotland (39%) or potentially having to quarantine on arrival in their destination (36%). One in five Scots thinks the cost of COVID tests in the UK is a big barrier to overseas travel.

“The travel sector will be out in force to keep up pressure on the Scottish Government for support for travel agents during this disastrous ordeal for our whole industry. We’ve challenged The First Minister to come and meet us so we can explain why we feel that our businesses and the wonderful people we employ seem to be being sacrificed,” said Ms Doeey.

Today’s group will include travel agents who have had to remain open since March 2020 to handle refunds, cancellation and rebookings which means they have been unable to take the advantage from the furlough scheme which others have managed.

“As we don’t receive income until a traveller departs – even if they originally paid us for their travel – we’re operating on negative income from refunds.

“We’ve used up our life savings, dipped into our pensions, remortgaged our houses, taken out business loans and taken second jobs. The Scottish government keeps telling us that we’ve had support in the form of rates relief but this doesn’t pay for salaries, rent, bills and loan repayments.

“The sectoral support fund didn’t support all agents and was given to us to support us until March 2021. Fresh air isn’t sustaining us, or Scotland’s future connectivity.”

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, added: “By constantly lurching in and out of policy, they’ve created huge confusion and inflicted even more economic pain on the travel industry and our customers with no real regard for the consequences.

“This is no idle warning – the UK travel industry is at risk. The ongoing financial distress, uncertainty, cancellations and industry-wide job losses are taking their toll in more than just a professional capacity.

“I have daily conversations with colleagues, peers and business owners whose mental health has rapidly deteriorated as a result of the situation our industry finds itself in.

“I have listened to stories of depression, marriage break ups, financial ruin and people who genuinely feel like they can’t go on because of the stress and worry they face day in, day out. Colleagues across our industry are suffering enormously because of the uncertainty they face.”

The SPAA protest takes place outside the Scottish Parliament building on Wednesday 23 June from 1230 – 1.30pm. All participants have been asked to take a lateral flow test prior to joining the event and to observe all Scottish government guidelines on distancing.