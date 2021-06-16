Sturgeon apologises for not listening to business

Economic Forum

Nicola Sturgeon: “I’m sorry for not communicating’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised to the business community which has accused her of not communicating effectively during the pandemic.

Many firms and trade groups have been angered by late decisions to close or restrict their operations without sufficient notice to allow them to prepare.

In some cases they have been forced to throw away produce which has been bought and could not be sold.

Addressing today’s virtual National Economic Forum, Ms Sturgeon accepted that the government had come up short in its dealings with businesses.

“You have felt that communication has not met your needs and I genuinely sorry about that, and I want to reassure you that we will continue to strive to do better” she said.

She added that the needs of the business community would be “at the heart of our decisions.” She pledged more support for businesses during the enforced restrictions.

She said today’s NEF, attended by Cabinet ministers John Swinney, Kate Forbes, Angus Robertson, Shirley-Anne Somerville and Michael Matheson, is designed to allow feedback.

Shortly after speaking Ms Sturgeon said she would have to leave the Forum to attend to other matters.

Ms Forbes, Finance and Economy Secretary, said she was leading the 10-year transformation of the economy and wanted to “understand the potential and harness the collective talent” in the Scottish economy.

